More from this year’s WonderCon! Lori Weiner works with a variety of animal rescue organizations. In her spare time, she’s a novelist who has created the series Dino Vicelli: Private Eye, featuring a sleuth-y greyhound. “Dino Vicelli is a world-famous detective dog who has successfully nosed and snooped his way to the top. A resident of the Barkingham Pet Hotel California, he lives in the executive luxury suite and, as a private detective, snoops on all the other dogs during the day.” Find out more at the official web site, and check out Dino Vicelli: Private Eye in a World of Evils at Barnes & Noble.



