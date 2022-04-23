Creative Commons license icon

Little Dinosaurs… With Interesting Lives

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sat 23 Apr 2022 - 01:59Edited as of 02:45
Phoenix Baldwin is the writer and illustrator of Dinotoons, a series of illustrated books for young readers. The first title is Here Comes The Moon, where we meet young Peter Protoceratops — lost in the woods and trying to find his way home. The most recent book in the series, though, is called Formerly Known As Ella. Peter’s best friend Ella the einiosaurus decides to come out as non-binary, changing their name and pronouns. Peter, young as he is, tries to learn to understand and finally accept this. All these stories and more are available from Bookbaby.


image c. 2022 by Phoenix Baldwin

Comments

