Beauty in Complexity
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 2 May 2022 - 01:50 —
Edited as of 02:45
Another art crew we met at WonderCon goes by the name of Star Salts — interesting, hmm? Jackie (artist!) and Ian (manager!) specialize in densely complex tapestries featuring pokemon, anime creatures, and other popular cartoon subjects. Then those designs become part of their line of Hawaiian-style shirts, lanyards, pillow cases, and even (how timely!) face-masks. They’ve also branched out into enamel pins and such. Visit their web site to see the latest.
About the authorMink (Rod O’Riley) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
Comments
Post new comment