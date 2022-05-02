Creative Commons license icon

Beauty in Complexity

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 2 May 2022 - 01:50Edited as of 02:45
Another art crew we met at WonderCon goes by the name of Star Salts — interesting, hmm? Jackie (artist!) and Ian (manager!) specialize in densely complex tapestries featuring pokemon, anime creatures, and other popular cartoon subjects. Then those designs become part of their line of Hawaiian-style shirts, lanyards, pillow cases, and even (how timely!) face-masks. They’ve also branched out into enamel pins and such. Visit their web site to see the latest.


image c. 2022 by Star Salts

