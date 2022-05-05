Creative Commons license icon

Friends with Fur

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Thu 5 May 2022 - 01:47Edited as of 02:45
At WonderCon we met Ralph Lee Miranda, one of the minds behind Oh, Bubba — a series of animated shorts. Here’s what the makers say: “Oh, Bubba is an animated series on YouTube. It stars our titular character Bubba Lu [the gorilla], Grumpy, and their hooman friends as they navigate this modern world together, often with hilarious results and commentary…  Think of it as The Muppets meets Friends.” You can also find out more about the series at IMDB.


image c. 2022 Drawn of Time

