The Reception is Fuzzy

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sat 2 Jul 2022 - 01:55Edited as of 02:45
Creator Charles Brubaker has returned with a new installment of the Ursa Major Award nominated cartoon series Fuzzy Princess, called Oingo Bongo. “Wanting to win a new set of bongo drums, Chiro enters herself and Kuma in a poetry contest. Can Chiro keep the ever-hungry Kuma ‘inspired’?” The short is already up on YouTube, and there are links to lots of Fuzzy Princess books as well.


image c. 2022 Charles Brubaker

