Creative Commons license icon

Feline Fluency

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 3 Aug 2022 - 01:56Edited as of 02:45
No votes yet

We had not heard of the on-line comic How To Speak Cat, but now it’s available in a new book, How To Speak Cat: Fake Mews. “Not sure what your cat is trying to tell you? Learn To Speak Cat is the book for you. Have a friend who’s potty about their moggy? Learn To Speak Cat is the perfect book for them. Anthony Smith has been translating cat-speak for years, both as a long-running cartoon in The Metro and as a webcomic. Read, laugh and wonder no more what Tiddles has been trying to tell you!” Meow. From Soaring Penguin Press.


image c. 2022 Soaring Penguin Press

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.
Leave empty.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.