Octo-Furry Adventures

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 7 Aug 2022 - 01:57Edited as of 02:45
The convention sensation comes to dead trees now in Tentacle Kitty: Tales Around The Teacup, a new graphic novel from Dark Horse. “Join ‘The Pink One’ and friends as the whole tentacle kitty gang regales us with tales of action and adventure over tea! From hunting down cotton candy mice, to pirate hijinks, and mega convention run ins, this tome features stories for all readers, told only as a Tentacle Kitty can!” Written by Tentacle Kitty creators John and Raena Merritt, and illustrated by Jean-Claudio Vinci.


image c. 2022 Dark Horse Publishing

