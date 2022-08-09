Creative Commons license icon

This Just In… No, Out… No, In!

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 9 Aug 2022 - 01:59Edited as of 02:45
Another series we’re only just learning about! Breaking Cat News is a comic strip for middle-grade readers, created by Georgia Dunn. The latest collection is called Behind The Scenes With Burt. “It’s big changes for the kitties at BCN! Burt is bringing this news station up a notch. Join Burt behind the scenes as he updates some of our favorite broadcasts from the past, with better imagery and brand new footage! Including a trip to the vet, exploring the cupboards, hordes of trick-or-treaters, the action packed ‘Our IX Lives’ Christmas special, and Puck daring to believe in the elusive, mythical Mailman.” Have you got all that? Then look for it in trade paperback from Andrews McMeel.


