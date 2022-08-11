Creative Commons license icon

Amphibimobile

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Thu 11 Aug 2022 - 01:33Edited as of 01:45
The things we come across! K’s Car Can Go Anywhere! is a new graphic novel by Jonathan Tune and Eleanor Doughty. “Tadpole J is ready for a lazy Saturday in Lilypad City, but his big sister, frog K, has other plans – they’re going on a road trip! K built a spectacular car that can go anywhere, so J packs them a picnic lunch and off they go! Beyond the lakeside cliffs, through the Spikey Spike Forest, and past the Domed City of Fafa. But when the road gets blocked at the Waterfall Mountains, they get stopped right in their tracks. Or do they? Because when K says her car can go anywhere, she really means anywhere!” You saw it here — and on the shelves now from Penguin Workshop.


image c. 2022 Penguin Workshop

