Monsters vs. Meow

More comic-book type adventures for young readers in Housecat Trouble Volume 1, a new hardcover graphic novel by Mason Dickerson. “One house, three cats, and a lot of trouble! Buster has only one job: Keep the house safe. Too bad he is a massive scaredy-cat. When his owner goes away and he suddenly finds his home filled with monsters, Buster has the biggest challenge he’s ever faced. Can he learn to be brave before his owner gets back?” Find out over at Penguin Random House, and look for more volumes too.



