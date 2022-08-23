Creative Commons license icon

Monsters vs. Meow

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 23 Aug 2022 - 01:50Edited as of 02:45
More comic-book type adventures for young readers in Housecat Trouble Volume 1, a new hardcover graphic novel by Mason Dickerson. “One house, three cats, and a lot of trouble! Buster has only one job: Keep the house safe. Too bad he is a massive scaredy-cat. When his owner goes away and he suddenly finds his home filled with monsters, Buster has the biggest challenge he’s ever faced. Can he learn to be brave before his owner gets back?” Find out over at Penguin Random House, and look for more volumes too.


image c. 2022 Penguin Random House

