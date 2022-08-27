Deliveries, Dragons, and Determination

Edited

Wonderbound is a new imprint for young readers. Among their offerings is a new trade paperback called Poiko: Quests & Stuff. “Have you ever had to deliver a care package to a dragon with allergies? Have you ever been waylaid by a school of space fish? That’s just an average day for Poiko, the kingdom’s most reliable courier. The world can be a big, scary place, but it can also be wondrous. Sad things can happen, but there are always good friends to turn to, or new friends to make. And no matter what, there is always, always someone who could use your help. Poiko learns all these lessons and more every time he brushes his tail, pulls on his hoodie, and steps out into a new adventure. The philosophical whimsicality of Calvin & Hobbes meets the fantasy-scapes of Adventure Time in this modern-day classic.” Big shoes to fill! Written and illustrated by Brian Middleton, Poiko is distributed by Simon & Schuster.



