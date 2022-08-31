And Speaking of Animal Super Heroes…

Edited

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

… and DC Comics, which we were, of course the DC League of Super-Pets animated feature is out in theaters and doing very well. So of course DC is right there with some brand-new tie-in material! DC League of Super-Pets: The Great Mxy-Up is a new graphic novel written by Heath Corson and illustrated by Bobby Timony. “There is nothing the Super Pets love more than spending time with their heroes, but they are finding it difficult to be taken seriously as members of the team when their humans just don’t understand them… When Mr. Mxyzptlk, a magical imp from the fifth dimension, arrives in Metropolis with a plan to wreak a little chaos and destruction, the Justice League is caught in his trap! The Super Pets will need to come up with a plan to prevent Mxy’s mischief from destroying the city—while somehow trying to rescue their human counterparts. The only problem is, they may need to team up with their greatest enemy to succeed, and they aren’t sure if they can trust her… ” Meanwhile, if you’d like to check out some of the original vintage Super-Pet stories, DC has been kind enough to put many of them together in the new Tails of the Super-Pets collection.



