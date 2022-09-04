Creative Commons license icon

From App to Apple

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 4 Sep 2022 - 01:50Edited as of 02:45
No votes yet

More news for young cartoon fans, courtesy of Animation World Network: “Apple TV+ has shared the trailer for Sago Mini Friends, a colorful new 2D series produced by Daytime Emmy Award nominated Spin Master Entertainment and animated by 9 Story Media Group’s Emmy Award-winning studio Brown Bag Films – Toronto. Based on the characters and artful designs in the award-winning Sago Mini World app developed by Sago Mini, the show premieres on the streamer September 16. The series is an adorable nod to gratitude, featuring Harvey, the floppy-eared dog, and his best friends: Jinja the cat, Jack the rabbit, and Robin the bird, with a cast of colorful residents. In each episode, Harvey and his friends express their true thankfulness for all things, big and small, through optimism, kindness, preschool-friendly humor, and original songs!” Turns out that several people who worked on Paw Patrol are associated with this new series, so it’s a good bet they know what they’re doing.


image c. 2022 Spin Master Entertainment

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.