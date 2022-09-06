Bringing Adventure Back From The Brink

Edited

We love that tag! So much that we stole it! The Extincts: Quest for the Unicorn Horn is a new hardcover graphic novel. “A team of genetically-enhanced extinct animals embark on top-secret missions around the world in this new graphic novel series. Meet Scratch, Martie, Lug, and Quito, members of a secret organization called R.O.A.R., or the Rescue Ops Acquisition Rangers. When their boss, Dr. Z, finally calls on them for their first big mission, the team heads to Siberia to retrieve an ancient unicorn horn from the thawing permafrost. Scratch is thrilled at the chance to prove his worth to Dr. Z — but as soon as they land, the team runs into a mysterious enemy determined to take them down. With exciting missions, plenty of humor, and an environmental angle, this series starter from New York Times bestselling illustrator Scott Magoon is an action-packed adventure from start to finish.” The publisher has a lot more information.



