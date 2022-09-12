Feline Funnies

Edited

And speaking of Magnetic Press, here’s another one they recently brought us from Europe: Cats Cats Cats! by Stephane LaPuss (!) and Philippe Larbier. “Do they like us? Do they hate us? Who knows, but they’ll make you howl with laughter! Each feline in this book of silent comic antics may have its own personality, but any cat-lover will recognize these always-adorable but often-frustrating quirks, each with a touch of madness!” Available now in paperback.



