Feline Funnies
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 12 Sep 2022 - 01:58 —
Edited as of 02:45
And speaking of Magnetic Press, here’s another one they recently brought us from Europe: Cats Cats Cats! by Stephane LaPuss (!) and Philippe Larbier. “Do they like us? Do they hate us? Who knows, but they’ll make you howl with laughter! Each feline in this book of silent comic antics may have its own personality, but any cat-lover will recognize these always-adorable but often-frustrating quirks, each with a touch of madness!” Available now in paperback.
About the authorMink (Rod O'Riley)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
