Birds Rising in the East

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 18 Sep 2022 - 01:01Edited as of 01:45
Look, we can’t make this stuff up. (We’d make more money if we could!) Disney Manga: Donald Duck Visits Japan! by Meru Okano. Here’s the description from Tokyo Pop: “Donald Duck works for the American furniture business, ‘Duck Furnishings’. It’s been two months since he and his employees, José Carioca and Panchito Pistoles, were reassigned to the Asian Culture and Distribution Department, and the phone hasn’t rung even once. Just as they’re starting to wonder why they were transferred in the first place, the CEO suddenly orders them to travel to Japan! The three Caballeros must learn all they can about Japanese customs, entertainment, culture, food, and clothing before they return to New York City. Assuming they don’t get into too much trouble first!”


image c. 2022 Tokyo Pop

