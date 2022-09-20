Creative Commons license icon

Monster of Monsters

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 20 Sep 2022 - 01:52Edited as of 02:45
Okay, so we missed this the first time — but now the first five issues are collected together. Bigfoot Frankenstein Volume 1: Colossus of Destiny is a new graphic novel written by Mark Bertolini and illustrated by Vernon Smith. “When the great-great-great (many greats)-grandson of the original Dr. Frankenstein stumbles across the remains of the last tribe of Sasquatches, he uses his family’s patented formula for creating life and brings forth Bigfoot Frankenstein! Compelled to seek the evil clan of rednecks who slaughtered his people, Big Frank and his creator, Jude, hit the road on a hilarious quest for justice, vengeance, and… love?” You heard it here folks. It’s available now in trade paperback from Action Lab Entertainment.


