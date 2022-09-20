Monster of Monsters
Okay, so we missed this the first time — but now the first five issues are collected together. Bigfoot Frankenstein Volume 1: Colossus of Destiny is a new graphic novel written by Mark Bertolini and illustrated by Vernon Smith. “When the great-great-great (many greats)-grandson of the original Dr. Frankenstein stumbles across the remains of the last tribe of Sasquatches, he uses his family’s patented formula for creating life and brings forth Bigfoot Frankenstein! Compelled to seek the evil clan of rednecks who slaughtered his people, Big Frank and his creator, Jude, hit the road on a hilarious quest for justice, vengeance, and… love?” You heard it here folks. It’s available now in trade paperback from Action Lab Entertainment.
About the authorMink (Rod O’Riley) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
