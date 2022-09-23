It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like…

Edited

We know, we know, we haven’t even reached October yet… But now’s when we start getting announcements about new Christmas specials and programming. Like this, from Animation World Network: “Reindeer in Here, a one-hour animated holiday special, is based on the children’s book of the same name, written by Adam Reed (Archer, Sealab 2021)… It seems Reed has perfected the art of writing for children as well as crafting edgy adult animated humor… Reindeer in Here follows Blizzard (Blizz), a young reindeer from the North Pole, who (similar to Rudolph), is different: He has one antler that is smaller than the other. However, his unique feature doesn’t stop him and his misfit friends from saving Christmas, creating a family tradition, and showing Santa how his inventions can improve Christmas.” So when and where is this headed? “Reindeer in Here will premiere on CBS November 29, 2022 following the network’s traditional showing of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the 1964 classic.” Oh.



