League of Lizards?

And the comics keep getting stranger… “You know the story: An infant escapes the destruction of its home planet and is deposited on Earth to be raised by Earthly parents. A goddess from a lost city defends truth. A Tyrannosaurus rex dons the visage of a bat to strike fear into evildoers’ hearts. This heroic trinity, alongside a league of other super-powered dinosaurs, join forces to save a prehistoric Earth from the sinister machinations of Darkseid. Wait…what? Okay, maybe you don’t know the story. So join us and bear witness to a brand-new-yet older than time-adventure and experience the Justice League as you have never seen them before!” Yep, and this comes straight from DC Comics too. Issues of Jurassic League are on the shelves now.



