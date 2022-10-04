Little Blue Something
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 4 Oct 2022 - 00:55 —
Edited as of 19:45
Twig is a new and whimsical fantasy adventure comic from Image. “Eisner Award-winning I Hate Fairyland and Middlewest writer Skottie Young and artist Kyle Strahm (Spread Unearth) come together for an epic fantasy adventure miniseries! It’s the first day of Twig’s new job as a journeyer on a Jeff Smith’s Bone-esque quest to save a The Dark Crystal/Labyrinth-style world. Join our hesitant hero for an inspiring and imaginative tale of hope heartache and determination to overcome insurmountable odds!” In case you missed it, Image have released the first five issues in a single trade paperback.
About the authorMink (Rod O’Riley) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
