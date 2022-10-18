Ewe Gotta Admit…

Edited

It’s MIPCOM season, and that means a host of animation production companies are gearing up to plug new cartoon series they hope to sell in their homelands and (hopefully!) all around the world. Shows like Karate Sheep, from the French animation company Xilam (home of Zig & Sharko and the current Mr. Magoo). “Trico is an enthusiastic sheep who loves to share new objects and ideas with the rest of the flock. This causes ruckus in the mountain pastures, which all inevitably end up at Wanda’s expense. [Wanda is] a tough ewe whose job is to keep the sheep safe. Not a small feat, especially when Wolf is always lurking, waiting to make the most of this newfound chaos.” Xilam have a preview trailer for the show (and many others) at their web site.



