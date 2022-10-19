Creative Commons license icon

Guinea Pig Gullible

Posted by (Rod O'Riley) on Wed 19 Oct 2022 - 16:41
Recently in Animation Magazine they talked about a new kids’ TV series in production called Olga Da Polga. We got this from Beyond Rights, the production company in the U.K.: “Created by the legendary children’s writer Michael Bond (Paddington Bear), Olga Da Polga is a charming new pre-school title about a lovable and highly imaginative guinea pig who loves telling tales. Joining guinea pig Olga in her adventures in the garden are tortoise Graham, hedgehog Fangio, and Noel the know-it-all cat – alongside ‘The Sawdust Family’. Currently in production by Maramedia (Hushabye Lullabye), Bond’s delightful and amusing stories are being brought to TV screens for the first time in a live-action drama with wonderful talking animals and gorgeous animation.” No word yet on when it’s coming out — or where in the world, either! Stay tooned.


image c. 2022 Puffin Books

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.