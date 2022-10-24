Those Were The Days, My Fur-riend.

Edited

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

We came across an add for a new anthology of furry fiction called When The World Was Young. So we checked out the web site: “The invention of writing postdates, invariably, the invention of storytelling. After all, what purpose is there to writing, until you have something to write down? Excavate these writings, then. Decipher them carefully. Let them, at last, convince you to forget writing until instead they sit across the fire, speaking to you oral traditions, folktales, and of days long, long past When the World Was Young.” The book is due on December 1st, and proceeds will go to help various indigenous tribes.



