Those Were The Days, My Fur-riend.
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 23 Oct 2022 - 23:07 —
Edited as of 23:45
We came across an add for a new anthology of furry fiction called When The World Was Young. So we checked out the web site: “The invention of writing postdates, invariably, the invention of storytelling. After all, what purpose is there to writing, until you have something to write down? Excavate these writings, then. Decipher them carefully. Let them, at last, convince you to forget writing until instead they sit across the fire, speaking to you oral traditions, folktales, and of days long, long past When the World Was Young.” The book is due on December 1st, and proceeds will go to help various indigenous tribes.
About the authorMink (Rod O’Riley) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
