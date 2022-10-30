Helping Real Animals in the Real World

Edited

Expedition Art is an art group on a mission. Here’s how they describe themselves: “Expedition Art is a global collaborative of artists who have joined together to raise awareness for wildlife and nature conservation through art. Our company works with other non-profit organizations focused on conservation and helps them educate others through the power of visual communication.” To those ends they sponsor illustration contests, wildlife art workshops at conventions and other events, and even real-life drawing field trips into the wild. Their web site has lots of art examples, as well as instructional videos.



