Witch Way to Go

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Thu 3 Nov 2022 - 01:58Edited as of 02:45
Another professional character designer we met at Lightbox last month was Ainsworth Lin. Their personal animation project is called The Hedge Witch, and it goes like this: “The Hedge Witch follows the adventures of Adam, Misha, and Butters as they slowly unravel the mysteries in and around the sleepy town of Flatroot, Washington. Together, they investigate cold cases, encounter mythological creatures, and fight off supernatural entities.” Many of them not human but so, so interesting. Visit the web site to find out more about it — and other projects and designs they’ve worked on too.


image c. 2022 by Ainsworth Lin

