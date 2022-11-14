Creative Commons license icon

For Once, Yes to the Anchovies

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 14 Nov 2022 - 01:43Edited as of 01:45
Sheesh, what have we been missing on line? Things like this, apparently: “New York Times bestselling Mac Barnett and Caldecott Honor award-winning illustrator Shawn Harris turn their massively popular The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza live cartoon into an action-packed and hysterical graphic novel series… Something terrible is happening in the skies! Rats are eating the moon! There’s only one hero for the job, a bold and fearsome beast bioengineered in a secret lab to be the moon’s savior and Earth’s last hope! And that hero is . . . a cat. A cat who will be blasted into space! Accompanied by the imperious Moon Queen and LOZ 4000, a toenail clipping robot, the First Cat in Space journeys across a fantastic lunar landscape in a quest to save the world. Will these unlikely heroes save the moon in time?” Find out now, courtesy of Harper Collins.


image c. 2022 Harper Collins

Comments

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.