One Cool Cat Who Rocks

Edited

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Well here’s a description that’s going to catch a few furry fans’ attention: “Meet Joe Gomez. He’s got high school on lock – good grades, a cool band, and girls digging his vibe. But just when he’s got the world figured out, he goes and turns into a saber-toothed tiger. A shape-shifting nature spirit known as a Chimera, to be specific. Now Joe needs every single one of his new powers to help save the human race – whether he wants to or not.” That’s the idea behind Urban Animal, a new graphic novel by Justin Jordan and John Amor, published by Rocketship. Volume one is available now in paperback from Simon & Schuster.



