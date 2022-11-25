Horn of Plenty

Edited

[Hope you all had a Happy Thanksgiving with your loved ones!] Nobody’s Child is a new full-color graphic novel created by Massimo Rosi. “In an unspecified time in the future, it is discovered that within a special breed of albino rhinoceros there is a genetic code that holds the properties to regenerate man, that can cure all diseases, even those very serious. As a result, in a short period of time this albino rhino becomes nearly extinct, leaving just one: Sabium. Enter Bakari, a boy dealing with his own devastation, who now decides to dedicate his life to protecting this rhino.” It’s available now in paperback from Simon & Schuster.



