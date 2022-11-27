Creative Commons license icon

Cute and Courageous

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 27 Nov 2022 - 02:35Edited as of 19:45
No votes yet

And another new furry animated series for young folk, coming next year to Disney Junior. “Disney Junior released a trailer for its new 3DCG animated series, SuperKitties, premiering this coming January. The action-packed show follows four fierce and furry superhero kittens — Ginny, Sparks, Buddy, and Bitsy — on a mission to make Kittydale a more caring and ‘pawesome’ place. The heroic kitties defeat villains while imparting important messages of kindness, empathy, friendship, resilience, and problem-solving.” Animation World Network has more.


image c. 2022 Disney Junior

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.
Leave empty.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.