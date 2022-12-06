Creative Commons license icon

Dressing Up from Head to Toe

Posted by (Rod O'Riley) on Tue 6 Dec 2022
Fresh back from Midwest FurFest, and oh, we have so much to tell you about! Things like Chaos Costumes — created by Blair Ondrla. She specializes in the manufacture of cloven-hooved footwear (learn what it’s really like to be digitigrade!) and head-wear like horns and antlers. And more! They have much on sale at their on-line store, and even more at their Etsy shop. Their web site even includes a selection of videos showing their products in use.


image c. 2022 Chaos Costumes

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.