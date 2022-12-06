Dressing Up from Head to Toe

Edited

Fresh back from Midwest FurFest, and oh, we have so much to tell you about! Things like Chaos Costumes — created by Blair Ondrla. She specializes in the manufacture of cloven-hooved footwear (learn what it’s really like to be digitigrade!) and head-wear like horns and antlers. And more! They have much on sale at their on-line store, and even more at their Etsy shop. Their web site even includes a selection of videos showing their products in use.



