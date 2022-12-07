Creative Commons license icon

Don’t Get Played

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 7 Dec 2022 - 02:49Edited as of 19:45
Just A Game is a new independent urban fantasy comic written and illustrated by the creative team known as Redlock. “This is a slow burn romantic comedy about an Introverted ‘Lets Player’ who spends too much time streaming and not enough time on his personal life. That is until his best friend drags him off to a certain Unicorn Idol’s new concert! Wild hijinks ensue; hopefully he can survive this peacocking extrovert.” Currently the first issue is available, and there’s a Kickstarter campaign to get the second issue printed.


image c. 2022 by Redlock

