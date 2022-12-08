Creative Commons license icon

Learn About Real Animals — While You’re Playing One

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Thu 8 Dec 2022 - 02:43Edited as of 19:45
Dr. Wildlife is the professional name of a conservation biologist based in Canada. “I’m Dr. Wildlife, a zoologist who focuses on conservation through education by working in the zoo and aquarium field. A lifelong animal conservationist, I have helped with projects around the world from rehabilitating injured seabirds in South Africa to tracking tigers in central India. My involvement in the zoological community has so far spanned 13 years and has included such positions as Keeper Aide at the Memphis Zoo to Migratory Bird Researcher at the Smithsonian.” Definitely the real deal. What’s interesting is, we met them at their table at Midwest FurFest — showing off their fur-suit! Yes, a dedicated scientist and a dedicated furry fan. If you visit their web site you can find out more about their wildlife lectures, both on-line and live in classrooms.


image c. 2022 Dr. Wildlife

