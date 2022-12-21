Creative Commons license icon

Psychedelic Pfurries

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 21 Dec 2022 - 02:52Edited as of 03:45
Another artist we met at MidWest FurFest was Mal Hodgkin. They describe themselves and their work like this: “I like to create work of mostly animals and creatures and make them all the wrong colors! I’m inspired by psychedelic/70’s art, animation, old world illustration, and tattoo design.” You can definitely see those influences on their web site! What’s more, you can take home the results on t-shirts, hats, patches, and other goodies available through their Etsy store.


image c. 2022 by Mal Hodgkin

