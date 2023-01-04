Creative Commons license icon

Two Brothers, On Their Way

Posted by (Rod O'Riley) on Wed 4 Jan 2023
Forgotten Seconds is another interesting project we came across at Midwest FurFest. It’s an online manga that includes animation and original music, all put together by the international team of Kylie Dracani and Koiyaroid.Forgotten Seconds is a story about two husky brothers, Teru and Kai, who haven’t seen each other for years, and now will have to learn to embrace their differences in order to overcome their personal conflicts… A story about personal growth, introspection, and the exploration of one’s identity.” The story is being created simultaneously in English, Spanish, and Japanese. The web site has all the information about the manga, their music, and their fundraising efforts.


image c. 2023 forgottenseconds.com

