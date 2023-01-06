Caged Like Animals

Edited

Now and then we like to point out something that might not be all that “furry” itself, but that features some interesting furry characters prominently. Things like: Utramax, a comic book miniseries written by Doug Wood and illustrated by Michael Pickard. “A lowly henchman has done the impossible and killed the world’s most famous super hero. Now locked up in a prison for supervillains, he hopes no one will uncover his secret… and find out he is actually a snitch for the feds.” Why do we care? Well, one of the super-villains our “hero” encounters in prison is a big, burly canine known simply as The Dog. And he’s scary. Point Source Press have gathered all four issues of Ultramax into one trade paperback.



