Are We Not Merry Men?

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 10 Jan 2023 - 02:50Edited as of 03:45
Have we been missing something? There’s a back-story here that we’re not familiar with, but we definitely noticed the cover for Robyn Hood: The Children of Dr. Moreau, a new one-shot comic from Zenescope. “Unexplained disappearances lead Robyn deep beneath the New York City streets where something evil lurks. Robyn has faced these reptilian monsters before, but their mysterious new leader has made them deadlier than ever.” Hmm, those don’t look like reptiles on the cover, now do they? Not to us. Either way, it’s written by Joe Brusha, illustrated by Igor Vitorino, and available now.


image c. 2023 Zenescope Entertainment

