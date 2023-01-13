Wings of Magic

Edited

Somehow, we missed it before, but this came up last summer: “BOOM! Studios today announced the return of the blockbuster fantasy WYND in August 2022 with the five-issue series WYND: The Throne in the Sky, kicking off a new chapter in the acclaimed original series by Eisner Award-winner James Tynion IV (Something is Killing the Children) and artist Michael Dialynas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), the GLAAD Award-winning creative team behind The Woods… The land of Esseriel has grown darker and more dangerous, as tensions between the human and faerie realms threaten to erupt into all-out war. Could Wynd be the only hope for peace? And what will his destiny be if he truly is one of the legendary Winged Ones?” The further adventures of this monstrous young fae fellow are available now in this 5-part miniseries.



