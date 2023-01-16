The Mane Attraction

Edited

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Also this, from our friends at BOOM!: “Magic: Ajani Goldmane is a special one-shot issue from Hugo Award-nominated writer Seanan McGuire (Spider-Gwen: Ghost-Spider), featuring the courageous and noble fan favorite Ajani Goldmane! Meet the fiercely loyal and steadfast planeswalker… Delve into his past adventures and uncover shocking revelations about the brave healer you never knew! And discover what happens when the valiant protector faces threats far beyond his capabilities.” The Lady McGuire, by the way, also happens to be a talented filk singer/songwriter. The more you know.



