Creative Commons license icon

The Mane Attraction

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 16 Jan 2023 - 02:48Edited as of 19:45
No votes yet

Also this, from our friends at BOOM!: “Magic: Ajani Goldmane is a special one-shot issue from Hugo Award-nominated  writer Seanan McGuire (Spider-Gwen: Ghost-Spider), featuring the courageous and noble fan favorite Ajani Goldmane! Meet the fiercely loyal and steadfast planeswalker… Delve into his past adventures and uncover shocking revelations about the brave healer you never knew! And discover what happens when the valiant protector faces threats far beyond his capabilities.” The Lady McGuire, by the way, also happens to be a talented filk singer/songwriter. The more you know.


image c. 2023 BOOM! Studios

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.
Leave empty.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.