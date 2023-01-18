Sunny Day, Sweeping The Clods Away

Edited

Once again: Where have we been? This is very very different, and Dark Horse slipped it under our radar last summer: Survival Street, a new 4-issue comic miniseries. “After an unbridled wave of corporations take over America, the country is left completely deregulated and effectively carved up into feudal states where billionaires and businesses make their own laws. Among the wreckage, mass privatization shuts down public broadcasting, forcing all the beloved edutainers out on the down and dirty streets. One group of them stick together, determined to keep helping kids across the country and do it by becoming an A-Team-esque band of mercenaries fighting for (and educating!) kids in the crumbling, corporate war zone of New Best America.” Written by James Asmus and Jim Festante, with illustration by Abylay Kussainov and Ellie Wright. Look for it now, before it’s too late.



