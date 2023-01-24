A Sour Relationship

Edited

Another from the where-have-we-BEEN department… Everybody Loves Cats vs. Pickles is a new hardcover illustrated book and comic by Darren Farrel and Gabriele Tafuni. Evidently, it’s based on a best-selling series of plush toys. “To what lengths will the Pickles go to cultivate a furry friendship? Will our Cats pay them any attention at all? Which Cats will totally freak out (hint: all of them)? Find out in Everybody Loves Cats vs. Pickles, the debut title, featuring three hilarious stories that will keep you coming back for more. Everybody Loves Cats vs. Pickles includes 2 sticker sheets and collectible postcards.” And it’s available now from Dynamite Publishing. Strong enough to open the jar?



