A Sour Relationship

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 24 Jan 2023 - 02:58Edited as of 19:45
Another from the where-have-we-BEEN department… Everybody Loves Cats vs. Pickles is a new hardcover illustrated book and comic by Darren Farrel and Gabriele Tafuni. Evidently, it’s based on a best-selling series of plush toys. “To what lengths will the Pickles go to cultivate a furry friendship? Will our Cats pay them any attention at all? Which Cats will totally freak out (hint: all of them)? Find out in Everybody Loves Cats vs. Pickles, the debut title, featuring three hilarious stories that will keep you coming back for more. Everybody Loves Cats vs. Pickles includes 2 sticker sheets and collectible postcards.” And it’s available now from Dynamite Publishing. Strong enough to open the jar?


image c. 2023 Dynamite Publishing

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.