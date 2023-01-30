Creative Commons license icon

Firefighter Meets Fire-Breather

Posted by (Rod O'Riley) on Mon 30 Jan 2023
We stumbled across this on Twitter, and found our way to their web site: “Tim and Bash is a new online comic series about a firefighter who adopts the world’s most adorable dragon… and biggest pain in the neck. We have an upcoming live action series in development, so check out our Patreon page if you are interested in getting exclusive updates and behind-the-scenes content!” You heard what they said folks. The web site includes not just the on-line comic but also a collection of mugs, prints, posters, and other goodies featuring the little blue menace. Tim and Bash was created by Daniel Crook and Andy Bashforth.


image c. 2023 Crook and Bashforth

