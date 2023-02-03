Things are Better with a Weasel

Edited

And then we met these folks at a local comic book and toy convention… “Fleaboy & Weasel is a fictional comic strip about a man named Fleaboy and his pet, Weasel. Fleaboy adopts Weasel from the animal shelter thinking he would be the perfect pet dog. While Fleaboy is brainless and Weasel is quite smart, the two characters develop a unique bond that take them on many adventures (and misadventures).” The strip was created by Ashlee Wyatt and her father more than a decade ago. Now he’s moved on from the project, leaving Ashlee as the primary creative force behind the silliness. Visit the official web site to see more.



