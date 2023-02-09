Are You Prepared?

Edited

Comic Book Resources was kind enough to point us at this: “Dynamite Entertainment, who also publishes titles such as Gargoyles and Darkwing Duck, announced writer Chuck Brown and artist Trevor Fraley will be working on a brand-new Disney Villains: Scar solo series. Launching in April 2023, the series’ first issue will take place between scenes from 1994’s The Lion King and will allow fans to discover a different side to the character they’ve never seen before. The publisher teased of the series, ‘With Simba’s iconic birth, it has fully set in that Scar is never meant to be king while his brother and nephew inhabit Pride Rock. Unable to accept that fate, the imposing, corrupt lion begins to formulate devious plans. This journey will bring him face-to-face with the mysterious and fan-favorite shaman Rafiki. What more could be revealed in this first-ever spotlight on the character?'” Guess we’ll find out this spring!



