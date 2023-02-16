Go Team! Rawr!

Edited

Okay, this is different… Here’s the press release we just came across from IDW Publishing: “IDW is fielding both its Publishing and Entertainment operations to kick off development of Team Spirit, an original comedy for kids 6-11 created by Tshepo Moche (Mama K’s Team 4, Kizazi Moto), Raffaella Delle Donne (Mama K’s Team 4, Pearl of the Sea graphic novel) and Marc Dey. In partnership, the concept will be produced as both a graphic novel and an animated series. The trio of Cape Town, South Africa-based writer-producers have gained industry recognition for handling the creative for an array of global animated hits… Team Spirit follows the comedy adventures of a middle school girl who also happens to be a were-hyena and her best bud — a hulking dancing demon — who form their own cheer squad to show that despite their typical teen angst (and atypical supernatural oddities) they have enough Team Spirit to just about raise the dead.” You heard it here. We’ll let you know when there’s a release date!



