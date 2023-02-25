Happy at the Hedge

Edited

Something we’ve missed out on, but we’re getting caught up thanks to Animation World Network: “Paper Owl Films’ Happy the Hoglet, an animated preschool series aimed at helping kids overcome negative feelings and make the most of positive emotions, was greenlit for a second season… Happy the Hoglet follows a baby hedgehog’s adventures with his friends as they explore their feelings. Each episode focuses on an adventure during which Happy learns to understand emotions, from feeling excited to ‘hangry’ or feeling like he just needs a quiet minute.” The show premiered in November of 2022, and more new episodes are due in 2024. Not certain where and how they’re being distributed in North America, but episodes are available to see on YouTube.



