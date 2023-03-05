We Love A Good Pun Too
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 5 Mar 2023 - 02:31 —
Edited as of 02:45
After a successful Kickstarter campaign, the creator known as McMadmissile is ready to spring their latest project on the world: A series of cute, colorful, magical lycanthrope plush toys known as… wait for it… Care-Weres. Yes. Pre-orders have closed, but pay attention to their FurAffinity page for information on the next batch, plus lots of original design art of the characters too. Awoo!
About the authorMink (Rod O’Riley) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
