We Love A Good Pun Too

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 5 Mar 2023 - 02:31Edited as of 02:45
After a successful Kickstarter campaign, the creator known as McMadmissile is ready to spring their latest project on the world: A series of cute, colorful, magical lycanthrope plush toys known as… wait for it… Care-Weres. Yes. Pre-orders have closed, but pay attention to their FurAffinity page for information on the next batch, plus lots of original design art of the characters too. Awoo!


image c. 2023 by McMadmissile

