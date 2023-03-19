Creative Commons license icon

Diary of an Owl Girl

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 19 Mar 2023 - 01:51Edited as of 02:45
There’s a new CGI animated series coming soon, according to Animation World Network: “Apple TV+ just released a trailer for Eva the Owlet, a new animated kids and family series based on the New York Times bestselling Scholastic book series Owl Diaries by award-winning author Rebecca Elliott. The series premieres globally on Friday, March 31. The show follows Eva, a creative, cheeky owlet who lives next door to her best friend, Lucy, in the woodland world of Treetopington. With big ideas and an even bigger personality, Eva goes on high-flying adventures, expressing herself in her journal along the way!” The article has a link to the show trailer on YouTube as well.


image c. 2023 Apple TV+

