Diary of an Owl Girl

There’s a new CGI animated series coming soon, according to Animation World Network: “Apple TV+ just released a trailer for Eva the Owlet, a new animated kids and family series based on the New York Times bestselling Scholastic book series Owl Diaries by award-winning author Rebecca Elliott. The series premieres globally on Friday, March 31. The show follows Eva, a creative, cheeky owlet who lives next door to her best friend, Lucy, in the woodland world of Treetopington. With big ideas and an even bigger personality, Eva goes on high-flying adventures, expressing herself in her journal along the way!” The article has a link to the show trailer on YouTube as well.



