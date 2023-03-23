Good Luck Bunnies Have A Bad Day

Edited

We not sure how “well” the Skydance animated film Luck did last year (it’s always complicated to tell with releases on streaming services…) but evidently it did well enough that the makers decided to created a spin-off short cartoon in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day (which so recently passed!). This is from Animation World Network: “Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a new animated short Bad Luck Spot featuring the hilarious hazmat bunnies from the animated feature Luck and its ‘Land of Luck’. In the short, when a bad luck crystal finds its way into the Land of Luck, the elite team of hazmat bunnies springs into action!” You can see the short on Apple TV+, of course, but you can also watch it on YouTube.



