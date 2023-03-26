Bananas and Carrots

Edited

How did we miss this? We just discovered Zabezoo — Ears n’ Tail, a new animated series for preschoolers that’s making quite a splash on the Internet. Created by an international consortium of artists, the series follows the title character Zabezoo, a young mixed-race girl with a monkey father and a rabbit mommy. The series sets out to teach young children to accept and even celebrate each other’s differences. Originally released in Russian, some episodes have been translated into English — and there are more to come. The L.A. Weekly out of Los Angeles recently interviewed the creator, Eugene Lobachev.



