Bananas and Carrots
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 26 Mar 2023 - 01:22 —
Edited as of 01:45
How did we miss this? We just discovered Zabezoo — Ears n’ Tail, a new animated series for preschoolers that’s making quite a splash on the Internet. Created by an international consortium of artists, the series follows the title character Zabezoo, a young mixed-race girl with a monkey father and a rabbit mommy. The series sets out to teach young children to accept and even celebrate each other’s differences. Originally released in Russian, some episodes have been translated into English — and there are more to come. The L.A. Weekly out of Los Angeles recently interviewed the creator, Eugene Lobachev.
About the authorMink (Rod O’Riley) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
