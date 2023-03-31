Be A Hero! Wear Your Identity!

Edited

At this year’s WonderCon in Anaheim, we had the honor of meeting Knave Murdock and joining them on a panel discussion of LGBTQ-themed furry comics over the decades. Knave is the creator of the comic book TransCat. What’s it about? “TransCat is a transgender superhero who fights evil and doesn’t afraid of anything! Follow TransCat on her adventures as she goes to school, hangs out with friends, goes on dates, and saves the world from the forces of darkness!” All with the help of her magical cat-hat. Visit the official web site to find out all about it — or, look for the paper version where-ever indie comic books are sold.



